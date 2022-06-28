Recipe: Spoon basil dressing on crunchy fried tomatoes and avocado salad

Serves 4

Fried green tomatoes are one of the joys of fall harvest, but just because your tomatoes are red doesn't mean you can't fry them. In fact, breading and frying red tomatoes at this point in the summer is a great way to take underwhelming supermarket rounds and turn them into something delicious. Choose tomatoes that are firm and not overly ripe. To coat them, first dredge the thick, juicy slices in flour seasoned with salt and pepper, then dip them into egg, and finally press them into a plateful of panko (or another dry white breadcrumb) mixed with Parmesan and fresh thyme. Fry them just until the breadcrumbs are a crispy, golden brown. For the avocado salad, top the fried rounds with chunks of avocado and cherry tomatoes. Spoon a vinaigrette chunky with shallot and basil over the top, keeping both the avocado and the dressing pristine. Garnish with more fresh basil, of course, since it's hard to use too much.

VINAIGRETTE

3 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 1 medium shallot, sliced into thin rings ¼ cup chopped fresh basil

1. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt, and pepper. Stir well.

2. Add the shallot and basil. Stir again; set aside.

TOMATOES

½ cup flour Salt and pepper, to taste 2 eggs 1¼ cups panko or other dry white breadcrumbs ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 4 tomatoes, cored and sliced into 1/3-inch rounds 1 cup canola or vegetable oil 2 ripe avocados, peeled, seeded, and cut into large dice 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets. Set a wire rack inside 1 of the sheets.

2. On a wide shallow plate, spread the flour with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. In a wide shallow bowl, beat the eggs lightly. On another wide, shallow plate or bowl, spread the breadcrumbs and stir in the Parmesan and thyme.

3. Dredge 1 tomato slice in the flour, coating it evenly and thoroughly on both sides. Shake off excess flour. Dip the floured tomato into the egg, making sure to coat it evenly. Then coat the tomato in breadcrumbs, pressing them to make sure they adhere. Place on the empty baking sheet and repeat with the remaining tomatoes.

4. In a large, heavy-bottom skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place about half the tomatoes in the skillet. Fry for 3 to 4 minutes on a side or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Transfer to the wire rack. Repeat with the remaining tomatoes.

5. Place several tomato slices on each of 4 plates. Top with avocado and cherry tomatoes. Pour the basil dressing on top and garnish with chopped basil.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick