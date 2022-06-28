She’s entered the competitive food newsletter market with an honest, pared-down style

There’s little glamour or glitz in this video, no special lighting, no videographer to prompt her or to lift up the camera when it’s time to see into the pot, no make-up artist to show a different look than you’d see if you dropped by her kitchen to say hello. This is a one-woman show and everything here is relatable and accessible and extremely charming.

Jennifer Perillo, whom everyone calls Jennie, is on my screen in a cooking video, making individual chocolate puddings in her kitchen in Olivebridge , N.Y., near Woodstock. She’s stirring a saucepan of dark cocoa powder and milk, which the viewer cannot see, but it doesn’t matter because Perillo carries on a lively banter about the approaching holiday weekend (she’s added a day at either end of the three-day weekend from her real job), her set-up for this video (she realizes the room is dark and stops stirring to turn on a light), her life (her daughters will be home together on the weekend), and other things she’s been thinking about and making.

In 2021, Perillo, 48, joined the ever-growing Substack platform with a newsletter called “Simmering.” Substack now hosts hundreds of food newsletters. The top ones have thousands of paid subscribers, says Mike Dorsey of Substack. Among them are the “David Lebovitz Newsletter” from the Paris-based chef and author, who started blogging in 1999; “The Bittman Project” from author Mark Bittman; and “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking” from Caroline Chambers, another author who describes herself as a professional recipe developer.

In her day job, Perillo designs menus and works on budgets for Dinnerly, a meal-kit company that bills itself as unfussy and affordable with a $4.95 cost per adult serving. She works out of the New York office with a hybrid work-from-home routine. Early in her career, the Brooklyn-born cook had a personal chef business that offered homemade meals. She spent nearly a decade in restaurants working front-of-house in Manhattan, beginning as a host, reservationist, and maître d’ with Gramercy Tavern and ending with Alain Ducasse at the Essex House. She’s the author of “Homemade with Love” (2013).

The newsletter “Simmering,” which Perillo does herself without IT or photography assistance, grew out of her blog of 12 years, “In Jennie’s Kitchen.” She’s in the process of moving all her blog content over to Substack.

“Simmering” is written with honesty and warmth; the subscription newsletter is pared down but there’s a lot to learn there. Perillo’s photos are clean and pretty. You can tell that she’s a good cook and she isn’t trying to impress you, but no matter what stage of the recipe she’s in, whatever the shot, it’s instructive.

Her chocolate puddings are made with whole or 2 percent milk, dark unsweetened cocoa powder (I used Droste, which produced intensely delicious results), not much sugar, and only a little cornstarch. You heat some of the milk with the cocoa, then pour a little of the hot chocolate mixture into a bowl of egg yolks, sugar, and the remaining milk before returning it all to the saucepan to thicken over heat. This process of adding a little hot mixture to the cold, writes Perillo, “is referred to as tempering, and it’s a technique used to gently cook the egg yolks. Don’t be tempted to skip this important step, or your yolks will likely curdle or scramble into the milk mixture, resulting in a loss of time and ingredients.”

Even after an overnight stay in the fridge, Perillo’s puddings wobble a little. She spoons whipped cream on top and sprinkles them with shaved dark chocolate or cocoa nibs. “The pudding is meant to be loose and runny,” she writes in an e-mail, “for no other reason than I like it that way. Really a textural preference. For a firmer pudding the cornstarch can be upped by an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons.”

The dark chocolate custard goes into ramekins; they look particularly nice in French glass yogurt jars, if you have some. The puddings are nothing like the dense dessert made popular by Jell-O in their instant chocolate pudding mixes, whose packages read “artificial flavor.”

In Perillo’s post about chocolate pudding she talks about time and patience, both essential for this recipe, she says, and for life. Other posts include one about remarrying after a long and sad widowhood (the wedding was tiny and she did the flowers, food, and planning); braised cipollini onions (corporate life, she writes, should have built-in sabbaticals for recharging); gluten-free chocolate-chip cookies based on a popular recipe she makes; coffee granita, a chipped-ice frozen dessert that she prepares with brewed coffee, coconut milk, and vanilla. That post talks about motherhood, being a single mom, always worrying about her girls.

It’s heartening to see something so under-produced, genuine, and sincere turn into something that delivers so much. Often she signs off like this: “Remember to be kind. –xo, j.”

Paid subscriptions to the “Simmering” newsletter on Substack are $5 a month, $30 a year.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.