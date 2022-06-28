A sweet treat: Nut-free cookies you bake right at home

When Christyne LaPlaca discovered that her 3-year-old daughter Rebecca had a severe allergic reaction to nuts, she became vigilant about reading ingredient lists and deciphering how the food is processed to avoid cross-contamination. That was 25 years ago. “I tried to find nice baked goods in the store, but they were not available,” says LaPlaca. So, she ended up baking her own from scratch, and since then, LaPlaca has opened and closed her own bakery, Rebecca’s Nut-Free in Danvers. Now the baker has spun Rebecca’s Nut-Free into an online cookie dough business, so parents can offer safe, fresh peanut- and tree nut-free treats whenever they want. She operates from her own dedicated nut-free cookie factory in Ipswich. The buttery dough ships frozen in pre-portioned “pucks” on parchment paper, and can go from freezer to oven to bake in minutes. There are a dozen varieties, including chocolate chip and double chocolate chip, with candies, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, and more ($25 for 36). Seasonal decorating kits, which include cookie cutters and sprinkles, are available too. One is also gluten-, dairy- and egg-free ($25 for 24). LaPlaca knows full well that for families with kids with nut allergies, this small convenience is not only appreciated but also important. “I receive the most heartwarming calls, e-mails, and texts from parents,” she says. To order, go to rebeccasnutfree.com/online-store.