These fizzy pink wines are pure gold

The bottles in this trio fall under the umbrella of pétillant naturel — or “pét-nat” — wines. They’re characterized by gentle effervescence created by means of méthode ancestrale, an older-than-the-hills approach to creating bubbles. Wine goes into a bottle while yeasts are still noshing away on the last bits of sugar; or, in a variation on the theme, a little grape must (pressed unfermented juice) might be added to still wine at bottling. Either way, carbon dioxide — a byproduct of fermentation — builds up inside a sealed bottle, where it remains trapped until the crown-cap is removed.

In a sea of pink wine, three buoyant bottles rise to the top. These fizzy rosés are among the most delicious things you can drink all summer long.

Pét-nats, regarded not so long ago as the darlings of the natural wine movement, have transcended that characterization. These days, wine enthusiasts of every stripe ask for these fizzy pours. As a result, pét-nats are increasingly made all over the wine world.

This month’s sparklers provide a snapshot of that far-ranging provenance. They begin with wildly different grapes: purple-skinned trollinger, grown in Germany’s southwest; aglianico, a vigorous variety from southern Italy; and merlot — not from Bordeaux, but from Long Island and vinified in Maine. As disparate as these grapes may be, the winegrowers who work with them are single-minded when it comes to crafting scrupulously clean-tasting fizz while adhering to an ethos of no additives. All three makers forgo adding sulfur dioxide to these bottles. Too much of the antioxidant-antimicrobial can flatten a wine’s lively nature, and these producers choose not to add any. And because they leave these pours unfiltered, you’ll spy a little haziness and sediment in the finished product. (If you like to mix that leesy silt into the liquid, do so gently. Tilt — don’t shake — these bottles for best results.)

While these fizzy rosés are enticingly chuggable, do take a moment to appreciate their artisanal nature. These pink wines taste like you’re striking gold.

Weingut Gold “Pink Gold” 2021 In Germany’s Württemberg, winemaker Leon Gold, whose Remstal winery is surrounded by forest, crafts outstanding wines from 30 acres of biodynamically grown vines. To make “Pink Gold,” a collaboration with importer-distributor Super Glou, Gold macerates trollinger for about a week and presses the juice into stainless steel. Fermentation completes in the bottle. Vivid scents of pink grapefruit and cool, wet stones lead to a frothy mouthful of citrus pith and spritz, anchored by appetizing bitter notes. 11.5 percent ABV. Distributed by Violette Wine Imports. Low-$30s. At The Wine & Cheese Cask, Somerville, 617-623-8656; EBO & Co. Grocery, East Boston.

Casebianche “Il Fric” Rosato Frizzante Secco 2020 Wife-and-husband winegrowing team, Elisabetta Luorio and Pasquale Mitrano, left careers in Naples for a life among vines and fruit trees in Torchiara, near the Cilento coast. They take aglianico, macerate it for several hours, and ferment the juice apart from skins. Prompted by the addition of grape must, a second fermentation commences in bottle. This waterfall-fresh fizzer showcases a palate of tart strawberry, cranberry, citrus pith, and salt. 12 percent ABV. Distributed by Giannoni Selections. Mid-to-high $20s. At Dave’s Fresh Pasta, Somerville, 617-623-0867; BRIX South End, Boston, 617-542-2749.

Oyster River Winegrowers “Morphos” Pétillant Naturel Rosé 2021 Since 2007, Brian Smith has been making natural wines from cold-hardy hybrids and Vitis vinifera in Warren, Maine. He crafts this pink version of Morphos from merlot sourced from New York’s North Fork, bottling the wine toward the end of fermentation. Cool and fresh, this pét-nat’s soft, plentiful bubbles convey flavors of wild strawberry, Meyer lemon, and a hint of salt. 10 percent ABV. Distributed by Olmstead Wine Co. Low-to-mid $20s. At Proof, Somerville, 617-764-0781; Streetcar Wine & Beer, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-6416.

