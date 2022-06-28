Vegetarian meal kits are a healthy shortcut

Fork On A Road meal kits.

Suman Shah’s life hit a fork in the road, so she made a career change and founded Fork on a Road, a meal kit company. She had long worked in the corporate world, not the food industry, yet she created recipes with nutrient-rich ingredients when she went to Mumbai to care for her ailing parents. When she returned to the Boston area, Shah launched the company inspired by her family’s Indian cooking and the practice of Ayurveda. The vegetarian kits are a shortcut to producing nourishing meals and consist of premeasured quantities of grains or beans — and Shah’s freshly ground, fragrant spice blends, which make the kits unique. Everything else you need — your own produce and simple pantry items — is listed on the back of the package alongside the easy-to-follow recipe. “I made sure it’s not too exotic but true home cooking,” Shah says. One choice, Spiced Lentils Two Ways, which can create either stuffed dolmas or vegan nachos, includes lentils and a spice mix with cumin, cayenne, and smoked paprika. Another, Banarasi Channa Masala, a spicy and tangy chickpea curry, consists of chickpeas and an intriguing spice blend that combines black cardamom, green mango, turmeric, ginger, and dried fenugreek. Solo jars of spices are offered, too ($9 for 1 ounce). Among the places Shah sells her kits are farmers’ markets, and you might spot her handing out samples of her dishes, encouraging customers to curate the dishes with the vegetables surrounding them at the market. “People always tell me they want to cook more vegetarian,” she says. “I came up with the kits as a solution.” Kits serve either 4 to 6 or 6 to 8 and run from $8 to $15, and are also available at Siena Farms at Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, 978-793-7305; Curio Spice Co., 2265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge 617-945-1888; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351, or order at forkonaroad.com, where you can also check the farmers’ market schedule.