Attleboro man ordered held without bail in connection with Falmouth assault

He also faces several other charges, including two counts of threat to commit a crime, two counts of vandalizing property, breaking and entering nighttime felony, intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to Assistant District Attorney Tara L. Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.

Augusto Darosa, 45, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery, officials said.

An Attleboro man was ordered held without bail Monday after he allegedly physically assaulted people, threatened people with a knife, and then hid in a boat in West Falmouth Harbor on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

He was arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court where he was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled on Friday, Miltimore said.

Earlier Sunday, Darosa allegedly became upset after he “needed a sticker to park at the beach,” Falmouth police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“He was reportedly very agitated and threatened the lot attendant before he left the area,” police said.

Darosa then came back later that day, where he allegedly “slashed a [vehicle’s] tires, physically assaulted witnesses and threatened witnesses with a knife,” police said.

At 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Falmouth police responded to Chapoquoit Beach for a report of a man assaulting people and slashing tires, police said. Darosa had fled on foot before officers arrived, police said.

A K-9 responded to the scene along with State Police’s Air Wing, police said.

“After a lengthy search, the subject was located by the State Police Helicopter hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor,” police said.

State Police’s Air 5 helicopter responded from Plymouth airbase and used “infrared imaging” to find the wanted suspect, who was hiding “aboard a boat off the coast of a peninsula,” State Police said on Facebook.

“[Officers] were ferried out to the vessel and apprehended the suspect without incident,” Falmouth police said.

He was taken to the police station where he was held without bail, police said.

