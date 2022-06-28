Band of drummer attacked outside South Station cancels upcoming shows in three states

Their drummer Adam Neufell, 20, was set upon by four young men who exited an SUV near the station shortly after midnight Friday and punched and kicked him to unconsciousness in an attack that a witness recorded via cell phone.

The band whose drummer was viciously attacked by four men outside South Station early Friday said Tuesday that they have to cancel a slate of upcoming shows in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Buffalo, N.Y., owing to the severity of the concussion their bandmate suffered during the assault.

The video footage was shared widely online. A Boston police spokesman said early Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made. The probe remains active.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we will be unable to perform our upcoming July dates that kick off this Friday in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, due to the severity of Adam’s concussion,” Young Other said via Facebook Tuesday.

The band said full ticket refunds are available for their headlining dates July 2nd at The Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights, Ohio and July 3rd at The Mohawk Place in Buffalo, N.Y.

“We plan on rescheduling these dates at a later time when Adam is in full health and recovered from last week’s attack in Boston,” the band said. “Thank you all for the heartwarming amount of love, support, and patience with us as we work through this heartbreaking experience side by side with Adam’s healthcare professionals.”

Neufell’s father, Andy Neufell, said Monday in a phone interview that the woman who filmed the attack was standing near Adam and his girlfriend when the assailants ran toward him.

“She thought they were coming after her,” Andy Neufell said of the woman, who is pregnant. “So she ran to her Uber and that’s when she started to videotape” the assault.

The attackers had earlier shouted derogatory remarks from their SUV about his son’s long hair, he said. His son flipped his hair backward in response, made remarks about their haircuts, and said they were driving a parent’s vehicle, he said.

At that point, “they just piled out” of the SUV, he said, while his son began backing away to avoid a confrontation.

“They basically attacked him, and after he was unconscious they continued to kick and punch him,” he said.

Adam Neufell and his girlfriend traveled to Boston on Thursday night “just for fun” and to get some pastries, his mother, Lynn Neufell, wrote on Facebook Friday. The assailants “jumped out of their car and literally attacked him,” she wrote. “He was knocked unconscious and they punched and kicked him while he was down. Broke his nose, busted his lip, and gave him a concussion.”

In an interview Monday, Lynn Neufell said Adam’s girlfriend rolled him over after the attack and started screaming his name since she thought his face was “covered in blood.”

“It’s pretty traumatizing for her as well,” she said. “She did amazing, trying to help.”

Andy Neufell said Monday that his son was in concussion protocol at home, trying to avoid light and relax.

“He’s had concussions in the past, starting with a pretty severe one when he was younger,” he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

