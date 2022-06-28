Boston man charged with extortion, witness intimidation after alleged threats to kill police officers

Christopher Drayton, 31, appeared in the in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, where a judge set bail at $7,500 and ordered Drayton to stay away from the officers he allegedly threatened, avoid a city in which one of those officers lives, stay off social media, and submit to GPS monitoring if he is released, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A Boston man accused of threatening to kill police officers investigating an allegation that the man had extorted a former business associate was arraigned Tuesday on charges of extortion, larceny over $1,200, and witness intimidation, officials said

The judge also ordered Drayton to undergo a mental health evaluation within 48 hours of release, the statement said.

A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges, court records show. Drayton is due back in court July 25.

“There is no excuse for this behavior, whether toward police officers who work to improve the safety of our communities or any other member of our community,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement.” These disturbing threats against members of law enforcement, against their families and against the wellbeing of our communities are serious, and they will be handled accordingly.”

An attorney for Drayton could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Boston police detective called Drayton last week in an effort to resolve a dispute between Drayton and his former business associate regarding equipment belonging to the associate that Drayton allegedly refused to return unless he was paid up to $500, prosecutors said.

During the call, Drayton told the detective he had his home address and knew the layout of the house, according to the statement. Prosecutors said Drayton told the detective to “Watch out,” and said that if anyone came to Drayton’s home, “Someone would get killed.”

Drayton eventually called the district police station back more than 10 times to threaten the detective and other officers, referencing another member the department’s home address in one call, prosecutors said. Drayton also spoke about having a relationship with a judge in what appeared to be an effort to persuade police to abandon the investigation, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police dispatched a Boston Emergency Services Team to Drayton’s home, but he did not respond, prosecutors said. Afterward, he again made repeated threatening calls to police, and Drayton, who is white, sent “text messages of a racial nature” to his former business associate, who is Black, according to the statement.

When police arrested Drayton on Friday, he refused to comply with the booking process and threatened “to kill and rape officers and their families,” prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.