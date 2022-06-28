Brockton drug sweep nets 33 arrests, State Police say

The investigation targeted widespread sale of fentanyl and other drugs in some Brockton neighborhoods, the statement said.

Officials said 33 Brockton residents were arrested by teams of law enforcement officials made up of State Troopers, Brockton police and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, State Police said in a statement.

Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in Brockton in a major drug sweep in Brockton targeting fentanyl and other illegal drugs following a two month investigation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The case was built on undercover drug buys from 40 targets, each of whom will be subject to arrest warrants obtained Monday, for their part in “the accompanying violence, fueling of drug addictions, and harmful impact on quality of life within the community,” State Police said.

Thirteen arrest teams fanned out across Brockton to locate and arrest targets of the investigation, according to State Police.

Troopers and officers also executed two search warrants at a home on Cairn Road and a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Brockton, which were both associated with trafficking suspects, the statement said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 men and women, ranging in age from 23 to 57, were charged with the distribution of fentanyl, heroine or cocaine along with various other offenses.

There were an additional 17 people arrested for outstanding prior warrants or incidental offenses after arrest teams encountered them during the searches, according to State Police.

Officials continue to seek the remaining seven suspects.

Two semi-automatic pistols, one of which had a large-capacity magazine, and at least 80 grams of cocaine were recovered during the arrests, the statement said.

Those arrested were booked at the Brockton Police Station and are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court. They will be prosecuted by the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

“This operation should serve as a message to those that would seek to deal and distribute drugs for profit in Brockton and sow violence and misery on its streets,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in the statement. “This city belongs to the countless good citizens and families that live and work here, not to those who do their worst to destroy the quality of life and jeopardize the safety of our neighbors.”

Thirty-three people were arrested in a Brockton drug bust on Tuesday morning (Courtesy Photo: Massachusetts State Police). Massachusetts State Police





