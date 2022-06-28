California couple sentenced to probation, community service in college admissions bribery scandal, officials say

A wealthy California couple accused of paying $600,000 to have their daughters admitted to elite universities will avoid prison time for their role in the sprawling national college admissions bribery scandal, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Bruce Isackson, 65, and Davina Isackson, 58, of Hillsborough, Calif., were sentenced to time served, or about one day in prison, plus one year of probation and 250 hours of community service, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Bruce Isackson must pay a $7,500 fine and Davina Isackson must pay a $1,000 fine.

The Isacksons also cooperated with the government in the so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” in which 57 parents were charged. Prosecutors didn’t ask for prison time for the Isacksons, telling the judge that their “acceptance of responsibility for their conduct was unstinting, their remorse sincere.”

In May 2019, the Isacksons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to the statement. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

The Isacksons conspired with William “Rick” Singer and others, including athletic coaches and administrators in the case. They agreed to pay Singer to allow cheating on their younger daughter’s college entrance exam to obtain an increased test score and to portray both daughters as potential athletic recruits, according to Rollins.

To conceal the scheme, Bruce Isackson laundered the payments through Singer’s fake charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, and wrote the payment off as a purported charitable tax deduction, the statement said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

