Dr. Mary K. Boyd selected as Emmanuel College’s next president

“The mission of Emmanuel strongly resonates with me, and I embrace the opportunity to steward the College’s Catholic educational mission into the future,” Boyd said in the statement. “Emmanuel’s entrepreneurial spirit and the leadership of [outgoing Emmanuel President] Sister Janet Eisner ... have led to transformative partnerships and initiatives, and I look forward to leading the College into this next phase of innovation and growth.”

Boyd, whom Emmanuel’s Board of Trustees unanimously selected after a nationwide search, begins her tenure as the school’s 13th president in the fall, according to a statement from the college, which was founded in 1919 as an all-female school and is now coed.

Emmanuel College said Tuesday that Dr. Mary K. Boyd, a chemist who’s worked to diversify the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, has been selected as the next president of the Catholic liberal arts school located in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

Boyd since 2017 has served as provost of Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga., where she spearheaded the strategic expansion of “academic programs and diversifying revenue streams,” the statement said.

She’s overseen all aspects of academic services and faculty development at Berry, the release said.

Boyd also co-led a Berry initiative to increase student retention and developed new majors across several disciplines including nursing, business, the arts, and technology, Emmanuel officials said.

Prior to arriving at Berry, Boyd served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of San Diego from 2008 to 2013, working as a principal investigator for a National Science Foundation grant supporting the research of female faculty, particularly instructors of color, according to the statement.

She also previously chaired the Department of Chemistry at Georgia Southern University and had a faculty fellowship at the Center for Ethics and Social Justice at Loyola University Chicago, the release said.

Emmanuel said a hallmark of Boyd’s career has been a commitment to creating and expanding opportunities for research, internships, mentorship, studying abroad, and obtaining industry-standard certifications, as well as a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Boyd replaces Eisner, who has led Emmanuel since 1979 and who announced last year that she was stepping down.

“Serving as president of Emmanuel College has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Eisner said in the statement. “As I transition to President Emerita, I do so with great optimism for Emmanuel. I look forward now to welcoming Dr. Mary Boyd, who throughout her career has shown a clear and consistent commitment to educational excellence. I believe she will be an outstanding leader for Emmanuel College.”

Eisner’s words were echoed in the statement by advertising magnate Jack Connors, an Emmanuel trustee and prominent philanthropist.

“Mary Boyd is the ideal leader for Emmanuel at this moment of possibility, both for the College and for our City and Commonwealth,” Connors said. “With her vibrant intellect, energy and ideas, she will create the conditions for Emmanuel students to grow as future difference-makers for our organizations, institutions and communities.”

The statement said Boyd will start her presidency at a time of “significant momentum” for Emmanuel, which recently wrapped up a fundraising campaign that exceeded an initial $50 million goal. The incoming first-year undergraduate class is the largest in the school’s history, officials said.

“Dr. Boyd’s proven track record of collaborative leadership in dynamic liberal arts and sciences environments, combined with her laser focus on student success and experiential learning, make her an excellent fit to lead us further into our second century,” said Josef Kurtz, Emmanuel’s chief academic officer and a professor of biology, in the statement.

“I appreciate her keen awareness of the type of interdisciplinary learning that is part of the fabric of Emmanuel College,” Kurtz continued. “She has also demonstrated a strong commitment to engaging very directly with students not only in the academic environment, but in fun, genuine and creative ways outside the classroom.”





