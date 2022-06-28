Emerson Hospital has a new name: Emerson Health

Emerson Hospital recently announced it has changed its name to Emerson Health.
Emerson officials said the rebranding is meant to highlight the fact that the nonprofit organization cares for people at every stage of life — with advanced outpatient care and wellness programs in addition to hospital care.
The new name, which took effect June 27, will be incorporated into all of Emerson’s entities, including its main campus in Concord, urgent care centers in Hudson and Littleton, and primary care and specialty practices.
Founded in 1911, Emerson today serves more than 300,000 patients annually at its Concord hospital and other regional facilities. Emerson is among the state’s last independent health systems, but has clinical affiliations with Mass General Brigham.
In announcing the change, Emerson said, “Through its acute care and maternity hospital, primary and advanced specialty care offices, urgent care, sports medicine, endoscopy, and wellness centers, physical and mental health rehabilitation programs, and many more offerings, Emerson not only cares for people when they are sick, but also keeps the community healthy and well.”
