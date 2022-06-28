Emerson Hospital has a new name: Emerson Health

Emerson Hospital recently announced it has changed its name to Emerson Health.

Emerson officials said the rebranding is meant to highlight the fact that the nonprofit organization cares for people at every stage of life — with advanced outpatient care and wellness programs in addition to hospital care.

The new name, which took effect June 27, will be incorporated into all of Emerson’s entities, including its main campus in Concord, urgent care centers in Hudson and Littleton, and primary care and specialty practices.