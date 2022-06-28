In its largest class, 90 recruits graduate from the Boston Fire Training Academy

“You’re about to step into the deep, lifelong camaraderie and friendship that we know as the legacy of the Boston Fire Department, first in the country,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in her remarks. “But for all the things that you had to learn and memorize and practice ... at the bottom of it, it’s a very basic human thing that you are now completely trained to do — to be there for other people when they need it most.”

Ninety recruits graduated from the Boston Fire Training Academy on Moon Island Friday, the department’s largest academy class ever, fire officials said .

The largest class of recruits in history graduated Friday from the Boston Fire Training Academy in a ceremony at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Advertisement

The graduation at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Friday took place 16 weeks after the recruits were first sworn in, Wu said. Eighty nine of the graduates are men and one is a woman, according to Brian Alkins, the department’s public information officer.

In total, 70 of the graduates are white, eight are Black, eight are Latinx American, four are Asian American, Alkins said.

Twelve of the graduates, all of whom are men, will also increase the department’s language diversity, Alkins said. Four recruits speak Spanish, three recruits speak Cantonese/Chinese, three speak Haitian Creole, one speaks Cape Verdean Creole, and one speaks Vietnamese, according to Alkins.

In his remarks, Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey congratulated the graduates for competing the first phase of their careers.

“You now start the real challenge of working on a fire company serving the citizens of Boston,” said Dempsey, who retires at the end of the month after over 35 years of service.

Wu commended the graduates for choosing a job that ensures that Boston citizens will be safe.

“You could have served in any number of ways,” said Wu. “And what you have chosen and what you are now trained and ready to do is that most noble sacrifice of putting your lives on the line so that our city will be a place where everyone can count their family members and their loved ones as being safe and healthy and cared for.”

Advertisement

Dempsey offered the graduates several pieces of advice like showing up to work with a positive attitude, respecting others, learning from a senior firefighter, and finding a senior firefighter to talk to and ask a “million” questions.

“Enjoy this great job, but understand that you have been given a trust that must not be violated,” Dempsey said. “We can help people when their day is really bad. You can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.