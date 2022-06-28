Man and Woman in their 80s killed in fatal crash in Boston

An 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman from Belmont died and three others were injured after a two-car crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The man was leaving a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road in a 2019 Acura RDX when his car was struck by a 2016 Infiniti Q50 traveling eastbound, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
The woman was a passenger in his car, according to the statement. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where they both later died.
Their identities were not immediately released on Tuesday. State Police did not say if the man and the woman were related.
Three people in the Infiniti sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers arrived at the scene of the crash at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, and all lanes of Soldiers Field Road were closed until about 9 p.m, according to the statement.
No other vehicles were involved.
The crash is under investigation by Troopers assigned to State Police-Boston with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, H Troop Detectives, and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.
