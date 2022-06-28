Man and Woman in their 80s killed in fatal crash in Boston

An 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman from Belmont died and three others were injured after a two-car crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man was leaving a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road in a 2019 Acura RDX when his car was struck by a 2016 Infiniti Q50 traveling eastbound, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

The woman was a passenger in his car, according to the statement. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where they both later died.