Motorcyclist dies in Mass. Pike crash in Allston

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the Mass. Pike in Allston late Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Mark Gagong, 54, of Waltham, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson eastbound when he lost control and hit the median, State Police said in a statement Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m.