Motorcyclist dies in Mass. Pike crash in Allston

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the Mass. Pike in Allston late Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Mark Gagong, 54, of Waltham, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson eastbound when he lost control and hit the median, State Police said in a statement Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m.
The left lanes of the Mass. Pike in the east and westbound directions were closed in the area of the crash until about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to State Police.
The crash is under investigation by Troopers assigned to State Police-Weston with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.