NASA asks local auctioneer to stop sale of specimens from Apollo 11 lunar dust experiment

Boston-based RR Auction had estimated that the lot could sell for upwards of $400,000.

The lot of items, which was ultimately taken off the auction block, included microscope slides prepared from cockroaches that were fed particles of moon rock, a newspaper clipping describing the experiment, and some souvenirs from the Apollo 11 moon landing.

A local auctioneer was asked in June by NASA to stop the sale of specimens from an Apollo 11 lunar dust experiment.

Bidding began May 25 and was slated to end during the live auction event on June 23 at the Royal Sonesta Boston in Cambridge.

But in a letter dated June 15, a senior attorney from NASA headquarters asked RR Auction to halt the sale.

“All Apollo samples, as stipulated in this collection of items, belong to NASA and no person, university, or other entity has ever been given permission to keep them after analysis, destruction, or other use for any purpose, especially for sale or individual display,” NASA’s attorney wrote.

“We are requesting that you no longer facilitate the sale of any and all items containing the Apollo 11 Lunar Soil Experiment (the cockroaches, slides, and post-destructive testing specimen) by immediately stopping the bidding process.”

In another letter dated June 22, the lawyer for NASA said the agency “asserts legal ownership of the materials” from the Apollo lunar dust experiment and wants to get in touch with the consignor to facilitate their return.

A NASA spokesman said the agency could not comment on the situation. “At this time, it would be inappropriate for the agency to comment in this ongoing legal matter,” said Nilufar Ramji, a Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Specialist in an email response.

According to the listing on RR Auction’s website, the lot was described as “a one-of-a-kind rarity in the space marketplace.”

The auction listing explained how the Apollo 11 astronauts brought back moon rock that was ground up into small particles and fed to insects so scientists could observe any potential pathological effects, and the samples came from the collection of Marion Brooks, an entomologist who was contracted by NASA to perform this research.

“Following this initial experiment, Dr. Brooks was tasked with dissecting the cockroaches to prepare histological sections on glass slides,” the listing states. “She then examined them for evidence of pathological conditions caused by ingestion of the extraterrestrial material. She found no evidence of disease or pathogens, and was surprised to observe that the lunar particles caused no damage to the cockroaches’ stomach cells.”

Bidding had reached about $40,000 when the lot was withdrawn from the auction, according to Mike Graff, a spokesman for RR Auction.

The items are currently being held in the auction company’s safes, he said.

Mark Zaid, an attorney for RR Auction, said they will continue to hold onto the property and wait to see how the consignor and NASA decide to proceed.

“Hopefully they’ll work something out,” Zaid said in a phone interview.





