Nonprofit donates protective vest for Melrose K9

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated June 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
K9 Giselle received a protective vest donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.Melrose Police Department

A Melrose police dog has received a protective vest to shield her from guns, knives and other weapons that might threaten the four-legged officer, police said.

K9 Giselle received the vest donated by a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on June 10, Melrose police said in a statement Tuesday.

“K-9 Giselle is a beloved member of our department,” Chief Michael Lyle said in the statement. “We are so grateful to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. for providing her with this much needed layer of protection for when she enters the field.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides protective vests certified by the National Institute of Justice for dogs in law enforcement and other public agencies, the statement said. The organization, established in 2009, has donated more than 4,500 vests to K9s across the country with sponsorships of $960 per vest.

Each vest weighs four to five pounds and has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, the statement said.


