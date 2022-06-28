Providence Police administration recommends firing Officer Jeann Lugo, the off-duty cop who punched his political opponent at an abortion rights rally

“Based on the facts and circumstances presented to me, I have lost confidence in your capacity and ability to exercise self-control and to conduct yourself in a civil, respectful, and professional manner,” wrote Clements in a document that outlined the findings of the department’s internal investigation.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements is recommending that Jeann Lugo, the off-duty Providence officer who punched his political opponent in the face at an abortion rights rally on Friday, be fired.

Jeann Lugo, a Providence police officer who lives in Warwick, was a Republican candidate for state Senate prior to dropping out of the race on Saturday.

Lugo was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. But he now faces internal charges for violating Providence Police Department rules and regulations. Those rules include standard of conduct, courtesy, rules governing conduct, obedience to laws and rules, and demeanor.

Advertisement

“Your... misconduct has been prominently reported in the print and electronic media, bringing dishonor, discredit, embarrassment, and reputational harm to the Providence Police Department,” said one of the internal documents from the department that was obtained by the Globe.

Under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, also known as LEOBOR, Lugo remains suspended with pay as the investigation proceeds.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.