The refugee experience, as told by three Newton families

“I would say that what’s often missing from the general news of people being forced to flee their countries is, what’s the human experience like?” Silverstein said. “We see the pictures of people, maybe in a transport vehicle . . . but we don’t really know what the story is.”

Clara Silverstein, community engagement manager for Historic Newton who moderated the discussion, said in an interview the inspiration for the event came in part from the recent refugee crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Historic Newton presented the stories of three families who had to leave their home countries due to forced displacement at an event June 14, “The Refugee Experience: Stories from our Neighbors.”

Advertisement

The program, co-sponsored by the Newton Free Library, was held over Zoom and 37 people attended, according to Ellen Meyers, programs and communications director at the library.

Maria Arvelo, a Newton resident who attended the program, said she immigrated to the United States from Venezuela in the 1990s. In an interview after the event, she said migration can be a “very sanitized” topic of discussion, but the program surpassed her expectations.

“Me, as an immigrant, I definitely can resonate with many of the things [the panelists] say that sometimes make people uncomfortable,” Arvelo said. “I was happy that they didn’t have that veil of censorship among themselves.”

During the event, Silverstein was joined by three panelists, all of whom are either first or second generation immigrants.

Hanni Myers, a panelist who now lives in Chestnut Hill, said she was a child living in Austria when Nazi leader Adolf Hitler annexed the country in March 1938. She said her family, which was secularly Jewish, wasn’t able to leave Austria for more than a year.

“We had blackout curtains on all of the windows, and my father decided we were going to celebrate Passover,” Myers said, recounting the year they were forced to stay in Austria. “At the end of the service, instead of saying ‘Next year in Jerusalem,’ he said ‘Next year in America.’”

Advertisement

Eventually, Myers said, her family was able to flee across Europe, first through Italy and then France. They ultimately took a ship to the United States and settled in the Brighton area. Myers began attending public school in the fourth grade, where she said she initially struggled because she didn’t speak English.

“The teachers had no concept at that time of a child not understanding the language,” Myers said. “So they just spoke louder.”

The panel also focused on the lasting impact the refugee experience can have on families, even for children who grow up in the United States.

Danielle Legros Georges, another panelist, said her parents left Haiti in the 1960s to escape the instability and violence in the country under the dictatorship of François Duvalier. After her father was briefly jailed by the Haitian government, she said, her parents moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of a UNESCO project to work as teachers. They came to Boston in the 1970s and began living in Mattapan when Georges was 6.

Georges, who now lives in Dorchester and teaches at Lesley University, said during the panel how she remembers her “parents having one set of rules and then the outside world having different rules, and trying to navigate that.”

Advertisement

“Radio was a kind of first friend. Just listening to American radio really helped my brothers and me learn the culture,” she said. “WILD [1090 AM] was the Black radio, so that’s where we learned in part to become Black — although we have always been Black — but Black American culture.”

John Chrang, the third panelist, also talked about his family’s struggle to adapt to life in the United States. Chrang, who is a second generation Cambodian American, said his family was imprisoned in labor camps by the Khmer Rouge in the 1970s. When his parent’s camp was eventually liberated, Chrang said they traveled to a refugee camp in Thailand. They immigrated to the US with Chrang’s older sister in 1982, he said, settling in Brighton.

Chrang said his family struggled to find community when they came to the US, and that “just having that language barrier between us made it very difficult for us to have meaningful relationships outside of our family.”

“The place where I felt the most warmth was actually in healthcare,” he said “I thought that my pediatrician was just a large influence in my life at that time.”

The panel ended with a discussion of the current state of refugees across the world, and the common misconceptions and stereotypes of the immigrant experience. Georges said she thinks certain immigrant stories “are seen as the ‘American story,’” while other immigrant stories are either “not told or flattened.”

Georges pointed to a difference in how we talk about the Ukrainian refugee situation compared to other crises around the world. “I would argue it’s because some Americans can see themselves in the Ukranians, but they can’t see themselves, say, in the Syrians.”

Advertisement

Seamus Webster can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.