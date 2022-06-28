Shark sighting closes beach in Truro for an hour

Bella Silva, assistant supervisor at the Truro Beach Office, said in a brief phone interview that lifeguards spotted the shark at 1 p.m.

The shark was spotted at Head of the Meadow Beach, and a swimming closure was implemented from 1 to 2 p.m., according to the town’s shark sightings database .

A shark sighting in Truro closed a beach for an hour Tuesday afternoon, town officials said.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app confirmed the sighting and issued a shark alert.

This year, the first confirmed white shark sighting was on May 29.

In 2021, white shark detections off of Cape Cod increased by 24 percent. The number of white sharks that have been detected has increased along with the number of receivers used to detect them, Jon Todd, executive director of the Atlantic Shark Institute, told the Globe in May.

