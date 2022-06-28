US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71

WASHINGTON — Michael Stenger, who served as the US Senate’s sergeant-at-arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has died. He was 71.
Mr. Stenger died Monday of natural causes, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill. The people would not discuss details of his condition publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Mr. Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate since 2018 and had previously worked for the Secret Service for more than three decades.
Senator Mitch McConnell, who was majority leader at the time, requested Mr. Stenger’s resignation the day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The Senate’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, had vowed he would fire Mr. Stenger when he became Senate majority leader later in the month.
News of Mr. Stenger’s death on Tuesday fueled baseless conspiracy theories online, with some social media users calling it “suspicious” and attempting to link it to the surprise Jan. 6 hearing announced just 24 hours earlier by the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Mr. Stenger died of natural causes, the sources said, and there is no evidence he was set to testify. Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump White House aide, testified before the committee.
Other posts misidentified Mr. Stenger’s cause of death, falsely claiming he was shot and killed in a street in a targeted attack. Those claims appeared to conflate details from a 2013 report about the unrelated death of a 20-year-old in California with the same name.