US Senate sergeant-at-arms during Capitol riot dies at 71

WASHINGTON — Michael Stenger, who served as the US Senate’s sergeant-at-arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has died. He was 71.

Mr. Stenger died Monday of natural causes, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill. The people would not discuss details of his condition publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr. Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate since 2018 and had previously worked for the Secret Service for more than three decades.