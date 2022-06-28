Walking tours focus on Gloucester’s history, culture

The Cape Ann Museum is offering walking tours that focus on Gloucester’s architecture, history, and famous artists in the area.

Each tour through downtown Gloucester is an opportunity for participants to learn about the rich history of Cape Ann from knowledgeable Cape Ann Museum docents. Tours will visit places with views of the harbor, beaches, homes, and churches.

The tours are held rain or shine and are offered on weekends through September. All tour participants must wear a mask, and dogs are not allowed on the walks.