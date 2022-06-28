We have the code to get into a secret bar in Providence

They usually bring me to a hidden bar or speakeasy, and they are almost always in an unconventional location, like a run-down looking shopping plaza or around the back of a lawyer’s office. There’s rarely any sign to let you know it exists. But it’s almost always a great little place to hang out.

Any time I visit a new city, I ask my local friends to take me to the best places nobody knows about.

High Dive is a hidden bar where you need a code to get in. It's located in an industrial building in Providence, Rhode Island.

It turns out my own city has a great, hidden hang-out of its own. Inside one of Providence’s historic mills is Room & Works, the city’s first live-work community, which offers designer residences and shared workspaces.

From Friday through Monday each week, a space on the first floor becomes High Dive, a Los Angeles-inspired neighborhood bar where you need a special code to get in.

Two cocktails at High Dive, a hidden bar in Providence, R.I. Punch in the code 0-1-1 to get inside. Alexa Gagosz

Punch in the code (0-1-1, but check their Instagram for updates) and get buzzed in to the windowless “vault” where each table holds a deck of cards and lit candles.

The bar is made of old filing cabinets, decorated with greenery, and hand-crafted cocktails are strained into dainty coup glasses.

They have a boutique food menu, with snacks like gazpacho with creme fraiche ($5) or a striped bass crudo with passion fruit, citrus de lemon, and a drizzle of olive oil ($8). Their outdoor patio is open from 4 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

We’ll definitely be back.

Keep an eye on Food & Dining in Rhode Island for more. Because everyone’s gotta eat!

High Dive Bar is open Fridays through Mondays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 55 Cromwell St., Providence.

