We have the code to get into a secret bar in Providence

Any time I visit a new city, I ask my local friends to take me to the best places nobody knows about.
They usually bring me to a hidden bar or speakeasy, and they are almost always in an unconventional location, like a run-down looking shopping plaza or around the back of a lawyer’s office. There’s rarely any sign to let you know it exists. But it’s almost always a great little place to hang out.
It turns out my own city has a great, hidden hang-out of its own. Inside one of Providence’s historic mills is Room & Works, the city’s first live-work community, which offers designer residences and shared workspaces.
From Friday through Monday each week, a space on the first floor becomes High Dive, a Los Angeles-inspired neighborhood bar where you need a special code to get in.
Punch in the code (0-1-1, but check their Instagram for updates) and get buzzed in to the windowless “vault” where each table holds a deck of cards and lit candles.
The bar is made of old filing cabinets, decorated with greenery, and hand-crafted cocktails are strained into dainty coup glasses.
They have a boutique food menu, with snacks like gazpacho with creme fraiche ($5) or a striped bass crudo with passion fruit, citrus de lemon, and a drizzle of olive oil ($8). Their outdoor patio is open from 4 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
We’ll definitely be back.
Keep an eye on Food & Dining in Rhode Island for more. Because everyone’s gotta eat!
High Dive Bar is open Fridays through Mondays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 55 Cromwell St., Providence.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.