Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal

By ED WHITE The Associated Press,Updated June 28, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Flint resident Nia Augustine, 26, carried two cases of free bottled water as she filled a vehicle's trunk with eight cases at a water distribution center as cars lined up more than 50 deep on Dort Highway on Friday, April 6, 2018 in Flint, Michigan.Jake May

A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Governor Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people.

It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor, and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system in 2014-15.

The Supreme Court said Michigan law doesn’t allow judges who serve as a one-person grand jury to issue charges.

