Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation

The special grand jury is part of an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a letter sent to top state elected officials in February 2021, Willis said she was looking into “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

Footage shot by Alex Holder includes interviews from the campaign trail, as well as footage shot before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. His lawyer, Russell Smith, confirmed Holder will appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president’s administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

The subpoena, which is dated Tuesday, also demands: “All video footage and other materials related to the docuseries ‘Unprecedented.’”

The US House committee investigating the Capitol attack also subpoenaed Holder’s footage, and he said last week that he had complied with the congressional subpoena. Smith said last week that Holder sat for a two-hour deposition with the committee.

Holder has said his series had been bought by a streaming service and was to be released in three parts this summer. The hours of video footage includes exclusive interviews with Trump, his children, and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail, Holder has said.

Associated Press

Court halts order for new election maps in La.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.

With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge to create a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

The state will hold elections this year under a congressional map adopted by its Republican-dominated legislature with white majorities in five of six districts.

The court’s action is similar to an order issued in February in Alabama that allowed the state to hold elections in 2022 under a map drawn by Alabama’s GOP-controlled legislature that contains one majority-Black district. Alabama has seven seats in the House of Representatives.

The justices are hearing arguments in the Alabama case in October. The Louisiana case will remain on hold under the court renders a decision on the Alabama case, the justices said.

This year’s redistricting process in Louisiana has been a tense political tug-of-war, with the Republican-dominated legislature and Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards fighting over the boundaries since February, when lawmakers approved a congressional map with white majorities in five of six districts. The governor vetoed the map. However the legislature overrode the veto — marking the first time in nearly three decades that lawmakers rejected a governor’s refusal of a bill they had passed.

Nearly one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black.

Associated Press

White House sets monkeypox vaccine plan

The Biden administration plans to begin sending out tens of thousands of vaccine doses in an effort to control a record monkeypox outbreak that many experts say is far larger than the official count of 244 cases, according to four people who were not authorized to discuss the plan.

The vaccination strategy will focus on distributing doses to states with the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease, which is spread by close contact that can lead to fever, aches, and a visible rash. Gay and bisexual men have disproportionately contracted the virus and remain especially vulnerable to infection, fueled by celebrations during Pride month, public health experts warn.

In most cases, monkeypox symptoms disappear on their own within a few weeks. But for those who are pregnant, children, and people with weak immune systems, the disease can lead to medical complications, including death, according to the World Health Organization.

The administration plan includes distributing about 25,000 to 30,000 courses of its existing supply of the Jynneos vaccine, the only vaccine that federal regulators have specifically approved to prevent monkeypox, according to two public health officials briefed on the plan but not authorized to discuss it because of a pending administration announcement.

Washington Post

GOP races seen as test of Trump

WASHINGTON — In Colorado, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican in her primary Tuesday.

Colorado is one of six states holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs, or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test Trump’s national influence, and others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the high court’s decision on abortion.

Two Republican House incumbents from Mississippi are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats, including one who voted in favor of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In Illinois, Republican Representative Mary Miller, who called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a rally with Donald Trump — her spokesperson said she misspoke — is going up against a fellow GOP incumbent.

Associated Press

Ex-GOP lawmaker sentenced over illegal contribution

OMAHA — Former Republican representative. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and community service for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution, on the same day that voters in his district were deciding on his replacement in a special election.

Fortenberry, 61, sat quietly as a federal judge read the sentence in a Los Angeles courtroom. The former congressman resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty in the corruption case. He has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

Fortenberry chose not to address the court. Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said Fortenberry “turned a blind eye and a deaf ear” to indications that the source of his donations was illicit.

“Mr. Fortenberry chose the wrong path,” Blumenfeld said. “He decided to respond with dishonesty rather than honesty, and lying, especially in this context, is certainly a serious matter.”

But the judge said he was convinced that Fortenberry’s actions were not representative of how he normally behaves. He said Fortenberry was generally “a man of exceptional character,” a view shared even by prosecution witnesses. When Blumenfeld wished him luck, Fortenberry said, “Thank you.”

Associated Press