Here’s what we know about Cassidy Hutchinson, the surprise Jan. 6 hearing witness

The disclosure that Hutchinson would be testifying follows an unexpected announcement from the committee on Monday that they would be holding the hearing to present “recently obtained evidence.” Speculation abounded about who would be testifying and the nature of hearing.

The 25-year-old is seen as a vital witness, and has provided the committee with some of its most critical revelations at this point in its investigation. This will be Hutchinson’s first time delivering testimony at a public hearing. Punchbowl News first reported the news.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will testify before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol later this afternoon.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about Hutchinson and what she might share.

What did her role in the White House entail?

Hutchinson was a special assistant and an aide to Meadows during the Trump administration. As an executive assistant to Meadows, she had “unique and constant access” to him, former president Donald Trump, and others within the White House inner circle both before and after the insurrection, Punchbowl News reported. She also served as a liaison among dozens of members of Congress and the White House.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Meanwhile, Meadows has refused to testify before the committee. He initially cooperated with the Jan. 6 panel and was viewed as a vital witness to key events, turning over more than 2,000 text messages sent and received leading up to and following the attack. But Meadows then informed the committee in December he would not sit for a deposition. The Justice Department declined to prosecute Meadows in April on contempt charges.

What has Hutchinson already shared with the committee?

Hutchinson has already provided the committee with significant testimony about exchanges that occurred among those in Trump’s inner circle prior to the attack on the Capitol, in addition to other information. In total, she has spoken with the committee on four prior occasions.

Advertisement

She told the panel that she was in the room for meetings at the White House where challenges to the election were discussed, and that Republican lawmakers joined in on some of these debates, according to court filings. Such strategy sessions included talks about how to set up alternative slates of electors. Hutchinson has also testified about the trip Meadows took to Georgia weeks after the election to oversee the audit of absentee ballot envelope signatures and ask questions about the process.

During one hearing last week, the committee played video clips of Hutchinson testifying that Meadows and Rudy Giuliani were involved in discussions about putting forward illegitimate slates of electors. In another interview shown, Hutchinson named several Republican lawmakers who she said all sought pardons following the attack on the Capitol: Representatives Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Hutchinson also confirmed to the panel, the Washington Post reported, that Meadows said Trump allegedly demonstrated support for protestors who were shouting, “Hang Mike Pence!” And in a federal filing, she told congressional investigators that Meadows was warned before the insurrection about the threat of violence “as supporters of Trump planned to mass” at the Capitol, the Post reported.

Why is she viewed as a critical witness?

Since Meadows has not appeared before the committee, Hutchinson appears to be providing a view into his actions and those around him, thus making her a consequential witness.

Advertisement

But it remains unclear why the panel expedited her hearing or if any other witnesses are expected to appear. Many lawmakers are currently away from Washington on a two-week recess.

The committee previously said that it was would be taking a hiatus and was planning to continue its hearings into July as its investigation deepened. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and the chairman of the panel, told reporters last week that the committee is receiving “a lot of information.”

Punchbowl News reported that while the panel had always hoped Hutchinson would testify publicly, sources said that she has been “much more cooperative” after changing lawyers last month. Her previous lawyer was the White House ethics lawyer under Trump, Stefan Passantino. Now her lawyer is Jody Hunt, who served as the chief of staff to former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Sources also told Punchbowl News that Hutchinson’s “direct testimony and evidence” informs the hearings scheduled for the coming month and that there have been “sincere concerns” about her physical security both because of what she has revealed and what she knows.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.