The man helping drive the investigation into Trump’s push to keep power

Since late last year, when he was detailed to the US attorney’s office in Washington, Windom, 44, has emerged as a key leader in one of the most complex, consequential, and sensitive inquiries to have been taken on by the Justice Department in recent memory, and one that has kicked into higher gear over the past week with a raft of new subpoenas and other steps.

WASHINGTON — As the Justice Department expands its criminal investigation into the efforts to keep former president Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss, the critical job of pulling together some of its disparate strands has been given to an aggressive, if little known, federal prosecutor named Thomas P. Windom.

It is Windom, working under the close supervision of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s top aides, who is executing the department’s time-tested, if slow-moving, strategy of working from the periphery of the events inward, according to interviews with defense lawyers, department officials, and the recipients of subpoenas.

He has been leading investigators who have been methodically seeking information, for example, about the roles played by some of Trump’s top advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and John Eastman, with a mandate to go as high up the chain of command as the evidence warrants.

That element of the inquiry is focused in large part on the so-called fake electors scheme, in which allies of Trump assembled slates of purported electors pledged to Trump in swing states won by Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, the focus has shifted from collecting e-mails and texts from would-be electors in Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan to the lawyers who sought to overturn Biden’s victory, and pro-Trump political figures like the head of Arizona’s Republican Party, Kelli Ward.

Windom has also overseen grand jury appearances including the one Friday by Ali Alexander, a prominent “Stop the Steal” organizer who testified for nearly three hours. And Windom, in conjunction with Matthew M. Graves, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, has been pushing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to turn over transcripts of its interviews with hundreds of witnesses in the case — spurred on by an increasingly impatient Lisa Monaco, Garland’s top deputy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The raid last week on the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who played a key role in Trump’s effort to pressure the department to pursue and back his baseless claims of widespread election fraud, was initiated separately by the department’s independent inspector general, since Clark had been an employee at the time of the actions under scrutiny. So was the apparently related seizure last week of a cellphone from Eastman, who has been linked by the House committee to Clark’s push to help Trump remain in office.

But Windom has been involved in almost all the department’s other key decisions regarding the wide-ranging inquiry into Trump’s multilayered effort to remain in office, officials said.

For all of this activity, Windom remains largely unknown even within the Justice Department, outside of two cases he successfully brought against white supremacists when he worked out of the department’s office in Washington’s Maryland suburbs.

Windom’s bosses appear to be intent on preserving his obscurity: The department’s top brass and its press team did not announce his shift to the case, and they still refuse to discuss his appointment, even in private.

Any investigator scrutinizing Trump, former prosecutors said, is liable to be marked as an enemy, regardless of the nature of their inquiry.

Windom, a Harvard alumnus who graduated from the University of Virginia’s law school in 2005, comes from a well-connected political family in Alabama. His father, Stephen R. Windom, served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 1999 to 2003 after switching from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

The younger Windom is known for having an irreverent side, reflected in humor columns he wrote for The Harvard Crimson when he was younger.

In one of them, a brief essay that ran on Presidents Day in 1998, he professed to be uninterested in the front-page presidential investigation of that era and oblivious to current events.

“I know little about President Clinton’s current sex scandal or our country’s troubles with Iraq, and I really do not care that much,” Windom wrote. “I place much more importance on what I am doing this weekend, why I have not asked that girl out yet or when I am going to have time to exercise tomorrow.”

Windom’s later career — beginning with his clerkship with Edith Brown Clement, a conservative judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans — belied that flippancy. From the start, even as a clerk, he adopted the mindset of an aggressive prosecutor, writing a law journal article proposing a moderate loosening of a criminal defendant’s Miranda rights.

“Tom was always the go-to guy in the department for the big, important national security cases in and around the Beltway,” said Jamie McCall, a former federal prosecutor who worked with Windom to bring down a white supremacist group known as The Base out of the US attorney’s office in Greenbelt, Md., in 2019.

Windom’s exhaustive work on two particular cases brought him to the attention of Garland’s team. One was the trial of The Base in 2020, in which he creatively leveraged federal sentencing guidelines to secure uncommonly lengthy prison terms for the group of white supremacists. The other was the case one year before of Christopher Hasson, a former Coast Guard lieutenant who had plotted to kill Democratic politicians.



