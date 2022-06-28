The state of same-sex marriage in the United States

As cities around the country and the world celebrate Pride Month, we take a look at the state of same-sex marriage across the United States.

LGBTQ couples, long denied the right to marry, only recently achieved marriage equality in all 50 states with the 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges. That ruling held the Constitution grants marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Now, many worry a reconstituted Supreme Court may threaten LGBTQ rights, especially after the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in which Justice Clarence Thomas suggested Obergefell could also come under review in the future.