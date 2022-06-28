The state of same-sex marriage in the United States

As cities around the country and the world celebrate Pride Month, we take a look at the state of same-sex marriage across the United States.
LGBTQ couples, long denied the right to marry, only recently achieved marriage equality in all 50 states with the 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges. That ruling held the Constitution grants marriage rights to same-sex couples.
Now, many worry a reconstituted Supreme Court may threaten LGBTQ rights, especially after the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in which Justice Clarence Thomas suggested Obergefell could also come under review in the future.
The Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which surveys a subset of the American population each year, offers a highly sophisticated estimate of the number of same-sex households in states around the country. The survey does not account for nonbinary relationships, or other gender identities, but does break down same-sex relationships by marriage and cohabitation.
According to the data, just under 1 percent of all married-couple households in the United States are same sex. In Massachusetts, that figure is 1.5 percent. Here’s more of what the American Community Survey data says about same sex marriage in America today:
