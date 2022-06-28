Three short, to-the-point views on the end of Roe

The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is a direct assault on privacy, liberty, and patients’ bodily autonomy. All patients need sovereignty over their own bodies. All patients need confidential, timely, private, unimpeded access to optimal medical care that is individualized, informed, and conducted in shared decision-making with their chosen clinicians. All clinicians need protection to provide comprehensive health care, without fear, intimidation, or interference in the provision of evidence-based essential services.

Needham





A stay of execution for the unborn

The Supreme Court’s decision was like a stay of execution for the unborn baby. For the unborn, abortion was a death sentence without due process, making the mother’s womb like death row. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the fruit of the womb may no longer be a dreaded object of doom.

Kevin Palmer

Evans, Ga.





A modest proposal (listen up, gents!)

The best way to prevent abortion is not by criminalizing it but by preventing unwanted pregnancies, and the most reliable and cost-effective way to do so, especially given the court’s emergent hostility to certain contraceptive methods, is by providing a vasectomy to every male of fertile age. This remedy allows men to exercise their right to acceptable heterosexual activity without impregnating their (we hope, willing) partners. Additionally, compared with, say, childbearing, with a mortality rate of 23.8 per 100,000 in the United States, a vasectomy is relatively safe and even reversible, should the male decide he wants to become a father, a life-changing decision for any man.

Marilse Rodriguez-Garcia

Belmont