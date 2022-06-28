Bryce Harper (broken thumb) to have surgery Wednesday, Phillies hopeful reigning NL MVP can return this season

“It’s tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. So whatever’s best for him is best for me,” Thomson said Tuesday. “If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good under the circumstances.”

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 National League MVP can play again this season.

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97-mile-per-hour pitch from San Diego Padres lefthander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a .984 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

The Phillies are hosting Atlanta for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

“I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed,” Harper said after the injury.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

“I think this is probably what’s best for him although it’s a broken bone and that’s bad; he’s not happy about that, not being able to play because he wants to play, “Thomson said. “But he’s looking forward to getting back (near) the end of the year.”

Guardians beat Twins to snap skid

Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.

Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.

Cleveland’s shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. Rosario went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June.

The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they’ll meet eight times in 10 days.

Carlos Correa’s homer leading off the eighth had given the Twins a 2-1 lead. Correa connected on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Sam Hentges (2-0), driving his ninth homer — and fourth in five games against Cleveland this season — just over the railing in left field.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save in 20 tries.

Gilberto Celestino had an RBI triple in the seventh for the Twins, blanked on three hits over the first six innings by Guardians starter Zach Plesac.

Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer was equally effective, holding the Guardians to just one run and striking out nine in six innings.

Cleveland’s run off Smeltzer was a gift in the first inning. With Rosario on first with a single, Franmil Reyes’s high pop landed inside the line in front of right fielder Max Kepler, who either lost it in the sun or never saw it off the bat.

Astros put Michael Brantley on injured list

The Sstros placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The team announced the move prior to a game at the Mets. The 35-year-old outfielder left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic. Brantley is hitting .288 with five homers and a .785 OPS in 64 games … Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Athletics on after recovering from a strained left calf. Infielder Jonah Bride was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, a day after he strained his right shoulder in a collision with Chad Pinder. Piscotty was batting .225 with a home run and three RBIs in 14 games when he was placed on the IL May 8. He was 8 for 21 (.381) with a double and RBI during a five-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.