Game 75: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ woes against Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman continued in Monday night’s 7-2 loss. Gausman tossed seven scoreless innings, and in three starts against the Red Sox this season he has posted a 0.43 ERA, allowing two runs (one earned) over 21 innings with two walks and 27 strikeouts.
The loss snapped the Red Sox’ seven-game winning streak. The two teams will be back at it Tuesday night. Michael Wacha will be on the mound for the Sox.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (42-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.34 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (41-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.08 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Christian Arroyo 0-4, Xander Bogaerts 4-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-7, Franchy Cordero 1-7, Bobby Dalbec 2-8, Rafael Devers 3-11, J.D. Martinez 2-12, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 4-12, Yolmer Sánchez 0-1, Alex Verdugo 3-10, Christian Vázquez 2-7
Blue Jays vs. Wacha: Bo Bichette 4-7, Matt Chapman 0-1, Zack Collins 0-2, Santiago Espinal 0-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-7, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-9, Teoscar Hernández 2-5, Alejandro Kirk 0-4, George Springer 3-9, Raimel Tapia 1-5, Bradley Zimmer 0-1
Stat of the day: Monday’s series opener marked the stretch where the Red Sox will face American League East foes in 20 of the next 23 games. They are 7-15 in the division, including 2-6 against the Blue Jays.
Notes: Wacha is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in five career outings (four starts) against the Blue Jays, getting the win earlier this season when he allowed just one run on four hits in six innings on April 27. … Stripling is is 2-3 with a 6.62 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox. … Alex Verdugo is on an eight-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .400.
