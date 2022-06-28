Game 75: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ woes against Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman continued in Monday night’s 7-2 loss. Gausman tossed seven scoreless innings, and in three starts against the Red Sox this season he has posted a 0.43 ERA, allowing two runs (one earned) over 21 innings with two walks and 27 strikeouts.

The loss snapped the Red Sox’ seven-game winning streak. The two teams will be back at it Tuesday night. Michael Wacha will be on the mound for the Sox.

Here is a preview.