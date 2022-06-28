Celtics assistant Will Hardy agrees to deal to become Jazz head coach

Hardy, 34, spent one season on Boston’s staff after being hired by Ime Udoka, who worked with him in San Antonio.

Terms of the deal have not been confirmed, but ESPN is reporting that Hardy has been signed to a five-year deal.

Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted the job as the next head coach of the Utah Jazz, according to a league source.

Hardy is a Williams College graduate and was an assistant on the Spurs staff for six seasons under Gregg Popovich.

He also was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, helping guide a roster that included Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

“I’m happy for him and I know speaking for me and the team, we’re all happy for him,” Marcus Smart said Tuesday. “Will comes in every day and puts the work in and he’s really there. He’s really invested and devoted to his craft and bettering himself. So I think he’s going to be really good there. I’m excited for him and I know we all are here.”

Hardy was hired after Danny Ainge left his role as president of basketball operations with the Celtics. But Ainge resurfaced in December 2021 when he was hired as CEO of the Jazz after moving back to the area.

“We all know Danny. Danny’s really good at his job and a really smart guy,” Smart said. “He sees a guy that’s been on winning teams and knows what it takes and has been around those guys and had enough time to sit back and take notes. So, good job.”

