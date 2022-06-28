Red Sox bullpen can’t hold on to lead, Blue Jays win on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s walkoff single

But they were missing their second wipeout righty, as Tanner Houck could not pitch in Toronto because Canadian law prohibited the righthander from traveling to Canada. On Tuesday night, Houck’s absence proved both glaring and painful in a game where the Red Sox nearly pulled a rabbit from a hat.

TORONTO — As the Red Sox prepared to face the Blue Jays, one member of the team took stock of the formidable righthanded hitters amassed by Toronto’s lineup. As much as the team might benefit from having John Schreiber as a late-innings weapon, he noted, “You’d rather have two of those guys.”

After the Sox rallied from a 4-2 deficit to take a 5-4 lead, and with Schreiber out of the game after a scoreless seventh, manager Alex Cora tried to squeeze a two-inning save from Tyler Danish. The righthander took the one-run lead into the ninth but he and Hansel Robles allowed all four Toronto batters to reach in the game’s final frame, which ended with a walkoff single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 6-5 Blue Jays victory — which dropped the Sox to 7-16 against the AL East — represented a tumultuous end to what had been a flat start to the game for the Sox and starter Michael Wacha.

Until the inevitable implementation of an automated strike zone, baseball will live with the unavoidable human error that comes with asking umpires to adjudicate balls and strikes on pitches whose purpose is to deceive the best hitters in the world. The game-changing nature of that impossible task came to light for Wacha almost immediately on Tuesday night.

Wacha was out of sorts from the start, scattering pitches both inside and outside the strike zone in a fashion at odds with so much of his season. After a one-out walk to Bo Bichette, Wacha bounced three pitches to Guerrero Jr. — a fastball, changeup, and cutter. Still, he worked back to a full count, and with Bichette running, Wacha threw a dart through the bottom of the zone that Guerrero took.

Yet what looked like a third strike — and the catalyst for a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play — was ruled a fourth ball by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley. A potential inning-ending play turned into two on with one out.

Toronto cleanup hitter Teoscar Hernández capitalized two pitches later, banging a long flyball off the fence in left for an RBI double. Two batters later, Matt Chapman — one pitch after his foul ball down the first-base line and against the netting narrowly eluded the glove of Franchy Cordero — lined a two-run double into the gap to put Toronto ahead, 3-0.

Trevor Story injected life into the Sox offense in the top of the second, sending a Ross Stripling offering on a 113-mile-per-hour zipline just over the left-field fence for a solo homer, his 12th of the year. Amazingly, the homer was the first of the year for the Sox against the Blue Jays, who had managed to keep the ball in the yard for the first eight contests between the two teams.

The teams then traded runs in the middle innings, with the Blue Jays cobbling three hits in the third to take a 4-1 lead, and the Sox getting an RBI groundout in the fifth against Stripling to move back to within two.

On a night when Wacha struggled while missing few bats — he struck out just two in five innings while matching his season-high in walks (three) and permitting his second-highest run total (four) — he nonetheless gave his team a chance. The Sox, however, were bewildered by Stripling, who permitted two runs over five innings — a performance that actually elevated the ERA of Toronto’s rotation against the Sox this year to 1.29 in nine games.

The Sox, however, did not go gently into the cool Torontonian night. With one on and two out in the seventh, Rob Refsnyder — installed as leadoff hitter in the absence of Jarren Duran in Toronto — blasted a 96-mile-per-hour fastball from reliever Trent Thornton for a game-tying, two-run homer to dead center. The blast continued a revelatory performance from the 31-year-old, who has reached base in 13 straight games — the longest stretch at the start of a player’s Red Sox tenure since 2003.

Catalyzed by Refsnyder’s blast and the presence of the struggling Blue Jays bullpen, the Sox pushed ahead in the eighth, with Christian Vázquez lacing an RBI single against lefthander Tim Mayza to push the Sox ahead, 5-4. The clutch hit added to a 2022 highlight reel that has seen the Sox catcher hit .345/.412/.517 in late-and-close situations.

Danish delivered a scoreless eighth, and with closer Houck unavailable for the series because of his unvaccinated status — returned to the mound for the ninth. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk lined a single to open the inning, and pinch runner Bradley Zimmer advanced to second on a walk. That led Cora to summon Robles, who promptly gave up a game-tying single to Bichette and the game-winning single by Guerrero.

With the loss, the Sox dropped a half-game behind the Blue Jays in the standings, and were assured of a series loss in Toronto — meaning that nearly three months into the season, the Sox have yet to win a series against divisional opponents.

