Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for anniversary

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Xi will attend a number of official events including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday, Assistant Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho said at a news conference.

Xi’s visit will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold about 2 1/2 years ago. It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was by far its worst and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.