fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Epix to carry series marking the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 29, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Each of the four episodes of "My Life as a Rolling Stone" will focus on a member of the band (from left): Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Charlie Watts (pictured in 2016).Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/file

A BBC documentary series on the Rolling Stones officially has a U.S. home. “My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7 on the cable channel Epix. The four-parter was made to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. They played their first gig at London’s Marquee Club back in the summer of 1962.

Each episode will zero in on one of the big four, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, the late Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood. Jagger gets the first hour, Watts gets the last, and the whole thing is narrated by Sienna Miller. Jagger, Wood, and Richards talked to the filmmakers, along with a long list of people including Tom Waits, Lars Ulrich, Sheryl Crow, Don Was, Taj Mahal, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde, and Slash.

Advertisement

Sigh, it hardly seems like a decade since the documentary “Crossfire Hurricane” was released for the Stones’ 50th. I guess that time…waits…for no one.

Sienna Miller will narrate the BBC documentary series.Jeff Spicer/Getty

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video