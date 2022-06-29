Epix to carry series marking the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary

A BBC documentary series on the Rolling Stones officially has a U.S. home. “My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7 on the cable channel Epix. The four-parter was made to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. They played their first gig at London’s Marquee Club back in the summer of 1962.

Each episode will zero in on one of the big four, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, the late Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood. Jagger gets the first hour, Watts gets the last, and the whole thing is narrated by Sienna Miller. Jagger, Wood, and Richards talked to the filmmakers, along with a long list of people including Tom Waits, Lars Ulrich, Sheryl Crow, Don Was, Taj Mahal, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde, and Slash.