New podcast delivers entertaining stories of present-day Provincetown

In other words, Provincetown, with a population that soars from about 3,000 in the winter to over 60,000 in the summer, is teeming with compelling characters — some of whom showed up decades ago and never left, while others just rolled in, wondering what all the fuss is about. Both are represented in “Welcome to Provincetown,” a terrific new podcast that tells the story of this uncommon place through the lives of some of the people who live and work there.

If you’ve spent any time in Provincetown, you know it’s a unique place: whimsical, weird, expensive, and, of course, extremely gay. Once a sleepy, bohemian beach town — Tennessee Williams spent four productive summers there in the 1940s — Provincetown is now a seasonal playground for artists, actors, authors, and drag queens, who can find steady work at clubs along Commercial Street.

A collaboration of Stitcher, Rococo Punch, and Room Tone, “Welcome to Provincetown” is hosted by Mitra Kaboli, a smart, discerning audio documentarian who, inevitably, becomes part of the story when she embeds in Provincetown for the summer. (The 10-episode series was recorded in 2021.) We chatted by phone with Kaboli and Ben Riskin, a cofounder of Room Tone and one of the podcast’s executive producers.

Q. I enjoy the podcast. It doesn’t feel voyeuristic, which it very easily could. What is it about Provincetown that made you think this could work?

Ben Riskin: This is my 15th summer in Provincetown. When I first came here, I was supposed to stay for three days. I was camping. I ended up staying for a week. I was just taken by the environment, by the people, by the feeling you get in town. I started coming during the season, during the offseason, and I made a lot of friends who live here year-round. During the course of that 15 years, I changed careers and started working in audio, and always wanted to make something about Provincetown.

Mitra Kaboli: I’d visited one time. I think it was 2017. October. It was dead, quiet, and cold. I had a totally lovely time. I knew the reputation Provincetown has and I knew, anecdotally, that it’s a really interesting place at the end of a peninsula, at the end of the world. I also knew it’s a queer haven, quirky and eccentric. I was really excited to be there for a summer and try to get the P-town experience and share that with everybody else.

Q. My favorite podcasts are ones with a host who’s obsessed, or personally invested in the story.

MK: From the outset, it was supposed to be vérité, fly-on-the-wall, and it very much is. Scenes unfold. You know, I just happened to be there while they were unfolding. But there’s this other theme of, like, what do I want out of the summer? What is my goal, my motivation? Throughout the course of the episodes, I’m trying to articulate my own existential crisis, with my identity and my queerness, and what I want out of my life.

Q. To tell a good story, you need the right people, and you have them. What was the process of finding these folks?

MK: There were a few people we had in mind before we came to Provincetown. Qya was kind of like our “it” girl of the summer. She’s an amazing singer/performer. I was hoping she’d be interested in letting me follow her around for the summer. Same with Summer of Sass, which is like a summer youth work program. They bring queer youths to Provincetown to work for the summer. Star is, you know, a star. She was ready. She was born for the mic. A lot of her tape is just so colorful and fun to listen to. And Ethan’s story pays off in ways you never expected.

BR: They’re not on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” They’re not, like, well-funded or doing anything that has a lot of notoriety. They’re just trying to achieve something. We get a lot of images of queer people living fabulously — you know, parades and leather — and that’s all wonderful stuff I’m very happy to see. But I also like to hear from queer and trans folks just living their normal lives trying to achieve their dreams.

Q. Another way of telling this story would be more journalistic, looking at the crazy housing prices, or the closing of schools due to the lack of children, or how the demographics of the place have changed. There’s some of that, but maybe it wouldn’t work with more?

MK: I’ll be honest: I absolutely wanted a more robust housing story because I read the Independent every week, and everything was about housing — people getting evicted left and right. But we just didn’t have the tape to support that. So as much as I might have, in some ways, wanted more like capital J journalism, we let the tape lead our stories.

Q. There’s some interesting history in the series. I like the stuff with [performance artist and writer] Jay Critchley and about [actress and writer] Cookie Mueller.

MK: All summer long, I was, like, “I have to find a way to get Cookie into this show. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I’m going to.”

BR: The history of Provincetown always comes up in conversations. It’s history and lore all mixed up.

Q. What’s the deal with Betsy DeVos and those espadrilles? Is that lore or did it really happen?

MK: (Laughs) Well, I know she took her yacht from Nantucket to P-town and bought some espadrilles.

Q. Provincetown has changed. There are so many super-rich people now. What does the future of Provincetown look like?

MK: You know, we did an interview with [journalist, and author of “Building Provincetown”] David Dunlap and he said, “Everyone is trying to protect something about Provincetown...”

BR: Or “Everyone is trying to protect their first experience of Provincetown.” The way I look at it, it’s consistent with the geology of the place: The sand is always going to be shifting.

Q. I note that John Waters doesn’t show up in “Welcome to Provincetown.” Why not?

MK: I asked. And I was denied. (Laughs)

BR: I’d love it. But I did get to put the flier for the show next to the flier for his book, so, it’s basically like he’s in the show.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.