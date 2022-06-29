Here are some of the companies that will fund employees’ abortion-related travel expenses

In the days since the US Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections, dozens of companies have pledged to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions who live in states that have restricted or prohibited the procedure.

Many corporations, such as Starbucks and Tesla, issued public statements and internal memos in May on their commitment to aiding reproductive care after POLITICO released a leaked draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. Since the official ruling released Friday, more companies — including banks, retailers, and tech firms — have stated they will cover or reimburse abortion-related travel costs for employees.

In their announcements, several companies emphasized the need to equalize health care coverage for employees who live in different states, even if that meant some customers would oppose their decisions. Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote in a May Fast Company column that this was particularly true as more companies have employees working remotely. Some workers might not have equal access to abortion care even if their company is located in a state where services remain available.