Steven Tyler tours Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, takes photos with fans

“Love when our friends visit us at work,” the caption read. Tyler, always the rockstar, mugged for the camera. He sported an Island Creek T-shirt.

The Aerosmith frontman visited Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury on Tuesday for a farm tour, the business confirmed after posting photos of Tyler on Instagram .

Tyler “hung out” at the farm for about two hours and enjoyed caviar and oysters, said an employee who asked not to be identified. Tyler also posed for photos with fans, the employee said.

Tyler recently entered a drug treatment program after relapsing as a result of dealing with pain management after foot surgery, Aerosmith announced in a statement on May 24. The band said they would be canceling part of their upcoming Las Vegas residency while Tyler recovered.

Advertisement

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while [Tyler] focuses on his well-being,” the statement said. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

The legendary Boston band is slated to perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 8, 2022. While Aerosmith has yet to provide any official updates regarding Tyler’s health, fans are no doubt hoping the Island Creek visit means he’s on the mend.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.