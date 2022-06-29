Watch: Disney releases ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ trailer

The minute-and-a-half long trailer teases what happens when three high schoolers light the Black Flame Candle for the first time in 29 years, which resurrects the three witchy sisters who are out for revenge.

“Some legends never die,” Disney said in its release . The film, which was shot in Rhode Island last fall , will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Sept. 30.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2″ — the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters — three 17th century witches stuck in present day Salem.

“Lock up your children!” Midler, as Winifred, declares amid dramatic crashes of thunder and lightning. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The live-action comedy follows three high-school students (Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo) who try to stop the ravenous witches from “wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve,” according to Disney.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher, who also directed “The Proposal,” “27 Dresses,” and “Step Up.”

In a kicker at the end of the trailer, the sisters appear to be at a carnival and are approached by a townsperson, who says, “Hey, it’s the Sanderson sisters, I bet you’re looking for the stage.”

“Always,” Winifred responds, leaving audiences to speculate whether another musical number — a la “I Put a Spell On You” from the original movie — could be on deck.

Along with Midler, Parker, and Najimy, the film also stars Hannah Waddington (”Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (”Arrested Development”), Sam Richardson (”Veep”), and Doug Jones (”Shape of Water”).

Filming took place across the Ocean State, including in Providence, Newport, and at Chase Farm in Lincoln, where a Colonial-era town was built for the set. The original “Hocus Pocus” was shot in Salem, Mass., as well as in Hollywood.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.