15-year-old boy rescued from Centerville River on Cape Cod by teens

A 15-year-old boy who was struggling to swim was rescued from the Centerville River on Cape Cod Wednesday afternoon by three other teenagers who were fishing nearby , officials said.

The boy was unconscious and taken care of by Craigville Beach staff, including two lifeguards, when fire personnel arrived for a report of a person who lost consciousness after jumping from the Craigville Bridge at 2:37 p.m., the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department said in a statement.

Fire personnel then moved the boy onto an embankment to treat him before he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said.