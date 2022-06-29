15-year-old boy rescued from Centerville River on Cape Cod by teens

A 15-year-old boy who was struggling to swim was rescued from the Centerville River on Cape Cod Wednesday afternoon by three other teenagers who were fishing nearby , officials said.
The boy was unconscious and taken care of by Craigville Beach staff, including two lifeguards, when fire personnel arrived for a report of a person who lost consciousness after jumping from the Craigville Bridge at 2:37 p.m., the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department said in a statement.
Fire personnel then moved the boy onto an embankment to treat him before he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said.
Three teenage boys, of Red Hook, New York, were fishing from the bridge when they saw the victim struggling in the water, the statement said. Two of the boys jumped into the water and pulled the victim to safety while the third boy kept an eye on his friends and the victim from the bridge.
Advertisement
The two lifeguards at the beach were then notified and called 911, the fire department said.
The fire department credits the three teenagers with saving the boy’s life, the statement said.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.