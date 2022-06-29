Amendments eyed to Newton’s leaf blower law

In 2017, the Newton City Council passed a leaf blower ordinance meant to limit their usage and reduce noise. The ordinance states leaf blowers above 65 decibels are prohibited for use, and gas-powered blowers are not allowed from Memorial Day through Labor Day — limiting one electric or battery-powered leaf blower per plot.

In another effort to tailor the Garden City’s ordinance restricting leaf blowers , the Newton City Council’s Programs and Services Committee recommended a round of amendments June 8 in an attempt to allow some use of leaf blowers while limiting their impacts and encouraging landscapers to register with the city.

The City Council also passed a revision to the ordinance in May 2021 requiring contractors and landscapers who utilize leaf blowers to register with the city.

City Councilor Lisle Baker said in the June 8 meeting that the new amendments would impose a flat fine for violations — opposed to the graduated system now in place — and make it illegal to conceal the manufacturer’s label on the leaf blower.

The amendment stated there would still be a warning in place for first-time violations but proposed a flat fine of $300 be put in place after the second and subsequent violations.

City Council President Susan Albright said in an interview the amendments still need to be approved by the Finance Committee in order to be adopted into the ordinance.

“The Programs and Services Committee doesn’t have the authority to get rid of the graduated system,” she said. “What we did was send a recommendation to the Finance Committee.”

John Lojek, commissioner of Inspectional Services, said the $300 fine is an effective tool for encouraging registration.

“The word gets around,” Lojek said in the meeting. “We hear from people we’ve never talked to that they’re in to get their registration, because they’ve heard we’re out there, and we’re out there every day.”

According to data from the Inspectional Services Department, 111 landscaping companies were issued warnings and 57 were assessed with fines — including six repeat offenders since April. The same data showed no citations have been issued to property owners.

Jonnathan Sneider, owner of the Jon Sneider Landscaping Corporation, said he thinks homeowners should have to bear some responsibility if they ask their landscapers to use gas-powered leaf blowers.

“I think the homeowner should get ticketed because a lot of them say, ‘Use the powerful blower on my property, I don’t want to pay more money,’” he said, adding the cost of labor increases with the extra time spent at each home when they are not permitted to use heavier equipment.

Sneider said two clients discontinued his services when he e-mailed his customers and informed them of the city’s ordinance prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from Memorial Day through Labor Day, letting them know “prices may go up.”

“It’s not a fair law, it’s lopsided because there’s louder things you can use than a leaf blower,” Sneider said. “You can use chainsaws, you can use chippers, you can use lawnmowers, that’s okay. But you can’t use leaf blowers? That makes no sense.”

According to Newton Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Yeo, the registration program has seen nearly 150 landscaping companies register with the city.

At the June 8 Programs and Services Committee meeting, Lojek said there has been a 135 percent increase in the number of landscapers registered in 2022 compared to 2021.

“That’s quite a lot more than we had before,” he said. “But we’re still writing tickets literally every day for lack of registration.”

Although Yeo and other city officials said the system has achieved some success, there is still disagreement within the community and the city regarding certain aspects of the ordinance — namely, the enforcement strategy.

In an April 14 letter addressed to Yeo, Commissioner Lojek, and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael, City Councilor Brenda Noel, vice-chair of the Programs and Services Committee, said she was “surprised” with the “limited amount of cross department collaboration” occurring between the aforementioned parties.

“As everyone is aware, we are in year five of this ordinance, the challenges in the initial roll-out coupled with limited collaboration among departments has resulted in constituents being more frustrated with the ordinance today than perhaps when it was initially proposed,” Noel wrote.

Karen Bray, a Newton resident and the organization coordinator for NewtonCALM — a group advocating for leaf blower regulation — said she has not been pleased with the way the ordinance has been enforced thus far.

“We call the police because that’s all we’ve had since 2017,” Bray said. “But things are changing right now.”

Aside from the police, Bray pointed to how the city recently hired an “enforcement officer” who works through Inspectional Services 20 hours a week to issue citations and fines to landscaping companies who do not abide by the law.

Lojek, in the Programs and Services meeting, said “the $300 does sting when they get the fines. Believe me, we get complaints about it.”

Since the start of this enforcement strategy in April, $10,200 worth of fines have been written for violations, according to the Inspectional Services Department.

Stephen McLaughlin, owner and founder of Post Road Landscape, said before the city “ramped up” enforcement, the ordinance went largely ignored by landscaping companies. Since then, he said several landscapers — including himself — have been issued tickets.

McLaughlin, who was issued a $100 ticket for using a gas powered leaf blower after May 30 — a violation of the city’s ordinance — said it is “becoming an issue.”

“This is not feasible, it’s not possible for us to operate under the current guidelines,” he said. “We either have to be like, ‘[Forget] this law,’ and just get tickets all day long, or we get out of Newton.”

McLaughlin and Sneider said they have witnessed other landscaping companies leave Newton altogether due to the ordinance.

Carmichael said the police department’s enforcement strategy has relied on “officers’ discretion,” and the way the ordanicane is written conflicts with this principle.

“The problem is I can’t order officers to write money tickets, no more for a leaf blower ordinance than I could for a speeding ticket,” Carmichael said.

The police also face issues Inspectional Services don’t have to contend with, Carmichael said, adding enforcement has to be done with a “community policing type of philosophy.”

“In some of the situations that we’ve been dealing with, they can become more confrontational because the police are saying to the leaf blower operator, ‘Stop, what’s your name? Let me look at your leaf blower.’ That’s becoming like a seizure,” he said. “And so that’s a different encounter than it is with an ISD employee who’s going up dressed in a polo shirt and khakis.”

Walker Armstrong can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.