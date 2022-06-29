Boston man accused of beating pregnant woman, assaulting 1-year-old, held without bail

Marvin De La Cruz, 23, allegedly punched and kicked the woman, who was two months pregnant, and injured a 1-year-old boy on Saturday in their Dorchester home, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was charged Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court with assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, strangulation of a pregnant victim, assault and battery against a family member, and assault and battery on a child causing bodily injury, the statement said.

A Boston man accused of beating and strangling a pregnant woman and assaulting a 1-year-old is being held without bail while awaiting a dangerousness hearing next week, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say De La Cruz went into the woman’s bedroom and jumped on top of her while she was asleep before punching her in the head and pulling her down to the floor by her hair, and attacking her until she lost consciousness.

The 1-year-old, who was in the room during the assault, began to cry. De La Cruz went to the child and allegedly squeezed his nose and mouth to silence him, causing his nose to bleed, the statement said.

Prosecutors say De La Cruz noticed the woman was regaining consciousness.

“Go freshen up, you are bleeding,” he told her, according to the district attorney.

Instead, the woman grabbed the child and ran out of the house and called an ambulance.

Judge Debra DelVecchio ordered De La Cruz to be held without bail and scheduled a dangerousness hearing for July 6.

“There is no excuse for the type of violence that this individual is accused of committing,” Hayden, said in the statement. “The victims in this case were incredibly vulnerable – one due to his tender age, and the other due to her pregnancy. We will always work to ensure the safety and protection [of] vulnerable victims and those who are unable to protect themselves.”

Hayden’s office urged victims of domestic violence or any crime to call 911 or speak with a trained advocate by calling the statewide domestic violence hotline, SafeLink, at 877-785-2020. Members of the LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic violence can get help by calling The Network/La Red at 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

Anyone who believes a child is being abused can call the state Department of Children and Families’ Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200. Help and services can also be reached by calling the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County at 617-779-2146 or the Suffolk district attorney’s Child Protection Unit at 617-619-4300.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.