Boston man granted new trial in 1974 murder because judge misused the word ‘malice’ 47 years ago, appeals court rules

In a 32-page ruling issued Wednesday, Appeals Court Judge Peter Sacks said Harris’ trial was fatally flawed because the trial judge uttered the following sentence during jury instructions on self-defense, manslaughter and murder:

Ronnie M. Harris was 19 years old March 22, 1974, when he allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Mack Clark, a Roxbury man, during a dispute over heroin. He was convicted of second degree murder in Suffolk Superior Court on March 21, 1975, and paroled from a life sentence in 1989, according to court records.

A Boston man was granted a new trial by the Massachusetts Appeals Court Wednesday in connection with a 1974 murder on a Roxbury street because the judge who oversaw his trial 47 years ago misused the word “malice” during jury instructions.

Advertisement

“ ‘Malice, as I have said, is implied to every cruel act,’ ’’ Superior Court Judge Robert Sullivan said during jury instructions in the 1975 trial, according to the Appeals Court ruling.

But Sullivan failed to clarify how jurors should view the legal concept of “malice” in the context of Harris’ claim of self-defense and the prosecutors argument he ruthlessly killed the 25-year-old Clark who was shot once in the chest, Sacks wrote.

“The jury, despite finding excessive force in self-defense, could have applied the ‘malice is implied to every cruel act’ instruction..to find the defendant guilty of murder rather than manslaughter,” Sacks wrote. “We cannot conclude that the instruction was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant is entitled to a new trial on the murder indictment.”

Harris who is no longer incarcerated could not be reached for comment Wednesday, according to records. His attorney, Inna Landsman,declined comment.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, who inherited the case, did not say whether he intends to retry Harris nearly a half century after Clark’s murder.

Advertisement

(Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.)





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.