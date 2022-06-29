Boston man sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing man at Lawrence house party

Tapia shot two brothers, Jensey and Javier Hernandez at a house party at 234 Bailey St. in Lawrence on July 30, 2017, prosecutors said. Jensey was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jeffery Tapia, 28, was found guilty of first degree murder after a five-day trial. He was also found guilty of armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, prosecutors said in a statement.

A Boston man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting and killing a man and wounding the man’s brother at a house party in Lawrence in 2017, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said Wednesday.

Javier, now 31, suffered permanent loss of function of his right arm, the statement said. The shooting stemmed from an altercation at the party in which Javier argued with an associate of Tapia.

Investigators found video footage from a neighboring house which showed the altercation and shooting, along with footage of Tapia standing outside of the house party with three women prior to the shooting, the statement said. Prosecutors also presented the jury with an empty holster, and 9 mm shell casing which was consistent with the weapon used in the shooting of the Hernandez brothers.

Tapia also received concurrent sentences of 15 to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder and four to five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement said.

“But for the timely intervention of his friends, Javier likely would have died like his brother,” Essex Assistant District Attorney AJ Camelio said in the statement.. “He has dealt with this devastating loss of his brother and his own loss of function of his arm with dignity and grace. Nothing I say can bring his brother back.”

Blodgett said in the statement that this was a “senseless killing” that stole a beloved son, grandson and brother and left two children fatherless.

“Nothing we do can restore what the Hernandez family has lost, but I hope with this verdict and sentence, they are able to find some peace,” Blodgett said.

