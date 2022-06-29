Elizabeth Warren rallies Mass. supporters to protect abortion

The Massachusetts senator, a Democrat who has vociferously opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning abortion rights, said voters can donate money and time to efforts to change the state constitutions in Kansas and Michigan. In Kansas, she said, the state constitution already protects abortion but Republicans have launched an effort to reverse it; in Michigan, a petition drive is underway to amend the constitution to protect abortion rights.

“Are you ready to play a little offense?” Warren asked supporters at an evening meet-and-greet outside the public library in Winchester. “We live in the electronic age. You can actually volunteer in Kansas from Winchester.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday urged angry supporters of abortion rights in Massachusetts to take immediate action in other states to help women obtain abortions and influence the vote where reproductive rights are on the ballot.

She also urged abortion rights supporters to take immediate action to “take care of people who are pregnant right now and live in one of the states that has outlawed access to abortion,” suggesting they send money to reproductive rights organizations and abortion funds that help patients get abortions. “There’s work to be done in a very personal sense right now,” she said.

In recent days, Democrats and activists have expressed increasing frustration with the Biden administration for failing to take immediate action to counter an abortion rights reversal, instead encouraging people to express their disapproval by voting in November. Though Democrats hold majorities in both chambers of Congress, the opposition of two conservative Democrats in the Senate has blocked efforts to codify abortion protections.

“It gets a little disheartening when you’re out there protesting and doing all the things you should do and voting and still not seeing things,” Cherryl Hanson-Bull of Wakefield told Warren in front of the crowd of about 150 people. “I don’t want to sit and wait until it’s time to vote. I want to know what we can do now on the ground.”

But Warren expressed optimism about the executive steps the Biden administration is taking to assure access to medication abortion and protect those who travel between states to get abortions. “This is a moment when it’s all hands on deck and I think the Biden administration is showing us great leadership here,” she told reporters.

Asked how she could convince other Democrats in Congress to be more “aggressive” in fighting abortion restrictions, Warren pointed to the democratic process, saying “Nothing wins like success.”

“This four months really is the whole game. If the Republicans seize control, they’ve already said where they’re heading,” she said. “And it’s not just Roe vs. Wade. It’s LGBTQ rights, it’s contraception, it’s second-class citizens, and it’s shutting down voting access.”

On Wednesday, Warren and Senator Edward J. Markey are meeting in Boston with the Beyond Roe Coalition, reproductive rights activists who led the campaign to protect abortion in state law in 2020, to discuss next steps. The state House is expected to vote today on a bill that aims to shield Massachusetts providers from legal repercussions in other states that ban abortion.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.