Fireworks will return as Newton celebrates the Fourth of July

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks will return this year when Newton celebrates Independence Day.

The fireworks spectacular will take place at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4, over Albemarle Field/Halloran Field in Newtonville, capping a full day of events.

The fun will begin with Kids Morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the Newton Centre playground “bowl” off Tyler Terrace. Children are invited to join in the patriotic costume parade, grand pet promenade, and decorated bicycle/scooter parade. There will be music, crafts and free ice cream courtesy of Cabot’s Ice Cream.