Here’s how the Fourth of July holiday weekend is weather is shaping up

June 2022 has been just about average for temperatures, but much lower than average for rainfall.

As the month of June goes, this has been a really great one and the nice weather is going to roll into the holiday weekend with some minor glitches.

After a great day Wednesday, a minor system brings the chance for an overnight shower. Sunshine returns for Thursday with warm readings in the 80s again. A surge of hot air arrives for Friday along with humidity, but it won’t be too tropical. If you plan to start your holiday weekend early, it will be a good beach day (although a bit breezy so some of that sand may move around a little bit). High tides are in the afternoon this weekend and water temperatures have certainly warmed up enough for a swim.

Advertisement

90 degree weather will be common Friday from the southeast to Maine. Tropical Tidbits

A cold front approaches on Saturday along with an increasing chance of showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. This time of year cold fronts don’t have as much momentum as they do in winter. The temperature contrast on either side of these fronts tends to be diminished. This is why after a cold front it can be almost as warm as before — although it’s often a bit drier.

Sunday is forecast to be warm without high humidity. Tropical Tidbits

One issue with slow-moving fronts is that if they slow down or stall it results in more cloudiness and even the chance of a few showers nearby. As long as the front keeps moving Sunday, we will see increasing amounts of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. But for those of you on the south coast, the front may remain close. If that’s the case, clouds and a possibility of r showers may be an issue. We’ll need to look at this in more detail in a few days.

A cold front brings some showers later Saturday and may linger south on Sunday. Tropical Tidbits

July 4 itself looks beautiful with temperatures in the 80s and comfortable levels of humidity. We should see plenty of sunshine. July 4 also marks the date with the warmest temperature ever recorded in Boston at 104 degrees way back in 1911. The last really hot July 4 in Boston was back in 2013.

Advertisement

The Euro model brings more 90 degree weather back for the 4th of July inland, but keeps it cooler at the beaches. Tropical Tidbits