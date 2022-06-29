Malden captain appointed as city’s new police chief

Cronin, who joined the Malden Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer, will be sworn in by the city clerk on Friday as he replaces Chief Kevin Molis, who is retiring, officials said in a statement.

“The City of Malden and its great police department are blessed and fortunate that this is where Chief Glenn Cronin has chosen to serve and to lead with honor, dedication and integrity,” Molis said in the statement. “His entire career has put his vast knowledge, wisdom and compassion on full display. To know that such a great person, devoted family man and dear friend will be the Malden Police Chief fills me with immense pride, happiness and confidence.”

Advertisement

Cronin has served as a captain in the department since being promoted in 2012. He holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a master’s in criminal justice administration from Western New England University, which he earned in 1999 during the early part of his career with the Malden Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in 2003 and lieutenant in 2005, and he graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in December 2006, the statement said.

Mayor Gary Christenson and Police Commissioner Salvatore Gennetti also expressed their belief in Cronin’s ability to lead the members of the Malden force.

“I am confident that with his background, experience, skills and involvement in the community he will effectively lead the Department and continue the high quality, professional service that is already delivered,” Christenson said in the statement.

Molis’s retirement comes after more than 40 years with the Malden force, including the last nine years as chief.

“He has done an excellent job and I want to thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to our City, not only as Chief of the Department but throughout his entire career on the Malden Police Department,” Christenson said of Molis.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.