Man arrested while leaving Newburyport court in SUV loaded with marijuana, police say

A Maine man was arraigned on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than a pound of marijuana on Wednesday, only to be arrested again as he left the court in an SUV that police say was carrying about 90 pounds of marijuana in different forms.

Yves Duboc, 43, of Biddeford, Maine, was held on $15,000 cash bail following his second arraignment of the day, according to court documents. He was sent to the Essex County House of Corrections. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 15, according to the documents.

Duboc had appeared in the court earlier Wednesday for arraignment on the initial charges, which included a civil infraction for driving an unregistered vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on personal recognizance and the condition that he not drive unless licensed, according to court records.