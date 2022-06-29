Man arrested while leaving Newburyport court in SUV loaded with marijuana, police say

A Maine man was arraigned on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than a pound of marijuana on Wednesday, only to be arrested again as he left the court in an SUV that police say was carrying about 90 pounds of marijuana in different forms.
Yves Duboc, 43, of Biddeford, Maine, was held on $15,000 cash bail following his second arraignment of the day, according to court documents. He was sent to the Essex County House of Corrections. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 15, according to the documents.
Duboc had appeared in the court earlier Wednesday for arraignment on the initial charges, which included a civil infraction for driving an unregistered vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on personal recognizance and the condition that he not drive unless licensed, according to court records.
After the proceedings closed, the State Police prosecutor working in Newburyport District Court, Trooper Michael Provost, saw Duboc in the parking lot getting into the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV with Florida plates and driving away, State Police said in a statement.
Provost was leaving the courthouse in his marked State Police cruiser and pulled Duboc over in the Toyota, the statement said.
Duboc was arrested and placed in the cruiser while Provost searched the vehicle before it was towed. State Police say Provost found two vacuum-sealed bags and two duffel bags containing marijuana, along with a bong, five jars of THC extract, and a roll of $20 bills. In all, police say there were more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of the extracted THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.
Duboc was taken back to court in Newburyport where he was arraigned on new charges, including a felony charge of trafficking more than 50 pounds but less than 100 pounds of marijuana, according to court records.
