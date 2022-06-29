Man dies from gunshot wound in Manchester, N.H.; officials investigating suspicious death

A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday night died and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, authorities said.
The man was found by police at the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm St. in Manchester late Tuesday evening, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement.
The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said in the statement.
The people involved in the incident have been identified and there is no known danger to the public, officials said.
“The circumstances surrounding this individual’s death is being actively investigated, and includes whether the person who shot the individual acted in self-defense,” the statement said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of that investigation.”
