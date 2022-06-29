Man dies from gunshot wound in Manchester, N.H.; officials investigating suspicious death

A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday night died and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, authorities said.

The man was found by police at the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm St. in Manchester late Tuesday evening, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement.

The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said in the statement.